Kazakh capital in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city is in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau region are put in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.

Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 2,087 cases of and 514 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



