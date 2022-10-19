Kazakh capital inaugurates Kyuishi Alley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kyuishi Alley was unveiled in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana, Khabar24 reports.

A memorial featuring the names of more than 100 well-known composers was erected n ext to the monument honoring kyuishi Dina Nurpeissova. All of them are talented musicians who performed and composed Kazakh kyui.

Its opening is dated to the Republic Day.

The memorial stone weighs some 12 tons. A special research group of the Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatoire compiled the list of composers. They studied their contributions to the Kazakh culture.

Besides, a music foundation and summer Amphitheatre will soon appear there.





























S creen from video