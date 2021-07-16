Kazakh capital increases PCR labs testing capacity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some 10,000 PCR tests for coronavirus are conducted each day in Nur-Sultan. The number of laboratories in the city grew from 2 to 27 with a capacity of 13,000 tests a day.

As of today, over 1.7 mln PCR tests have been carried out, Kazinform reports referring to the city administration’s official website.

As of now there are 3,500 COVID-19 beds in the city. More than 15 COVID-19 hospitals are occupied now and above 6,000 health workers are fighting against coronavirus.

As the healthcare department reports, some 6,000-8,000 are being daily vaccinated against coronavirus. Since the start of the week 27,000 people have been already vaccinated. Besides, there are mobile vaccination brigades to vaccine employees at offices.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.