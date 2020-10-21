Kazakh capital leads in new daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count for the past day stood at 143, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

So far, the country has reported a total of 109,766 COVID-19 cases.

Nur-Sultan city and East Kazakhstan still lead in the number of new COVID-19 cases – 29 and 19, respectively.

Almaty city (13) and 4 regions including Karaganda (16), Atyrau (11), Almaty (14), and Pavlodar (10) have also reported double-digit COVID-19 cases.

8 more cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Akmola region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions each, 3 – in Aktobe and Zhambyl regions each, and 1 – in Mangistau region.