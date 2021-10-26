EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:50, 26 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital out of COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions are in the low COVID-19 ‘green zone’.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!