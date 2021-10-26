Kazakh capital out of COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions are in the low COVID-19 ‘green zone’.