    13:03, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital records a surge in COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,138 COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    The most cases of 588 were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 189 in Almaty, 19 in Shymkent, 35 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 20 in Almaty region, 22 in Atyrau region, 13 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 20 in West Kazakhstan, 46 in Karaganda region, 21 in Kostanay region, 33 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 26 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 991,896.

    As of January 5, Kazakhstan registered 483 new coronavirus cases. 76 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan.


