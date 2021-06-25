EN
    11:32, 25 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital city, Nur-Sultan, remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of June 25, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, while 876 more people recovered from COVID-19.


