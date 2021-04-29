Kazakh capital reports daily up to 500 COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken told about the city health situation, Kazinform reports.

«As of today the city confirms 200-500 daily coronavirus cases on an average that is more as compared to last July with 180-200 cases on an average. The city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’,» he told the roundtable on vaccination efforts.

He stressed that vaccination is the powerful preventive measure and benefits of vaccination are far outweigh the potential risks.

«In his speech the Head of State noted that vaccination is the only way to fight against COVID-19. The countries of the world which well in advance have thought through the lockdown exit strategy have proved that. Now their economies and people’s lives are not practically experiencing any pandemic stress» he added.