EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:37, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital reports sharp rebound in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron circulation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus cases surge in the Kazakh capital due to the circulation of the Omicron strain,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Zhanna Praliyev said.

    For the past five days, the epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital has deteriorated due to the Omicron coronavirus type. At the close of December 25 positive samples were sent for genome sequencing. A man who arrived in Kazakhstan from abroad on December 16 was tested positive for Omicron. He had negative test results upon arrival. On December 22 he felt sick and sought for medical assistance.

    She also stressed that for the past 10 days since January 1 there were recorded 4,622 coronavirus cases that is 1.7% more as compared to December.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!