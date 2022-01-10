Kazakh capital reports sharp rebound in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron circulation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus cases surge in the Kazakh capital due to the circulation of the Omicron strain,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Zhanna Praliyev said.

For the past five days, the epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital has deteriorated due to the Omicron coronavirus type. At the close of December 25 positive samples were sent for genome sequencing. A man who arrived in Kazakhstan from abroad on December 16 was tested positive for Omicron. He had negative test results upon arrival. On December 22 he felt sick and sought for medical assistance.

She also stressed that for the past 10 days since January 1 there were recorded 4,622 coronavirus cases that is 1.7% more as compared to December.