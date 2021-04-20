EN
    13:17, 20 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital’s COVID-19 situation remains unstable – Chief Medical Officer

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Up to 650 new COVID-19 cases are registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on a daily basis, Sarkhat Beisenova, the city’s Chief Medical Officer, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In Beisenova’s words, the COVID-19 situation remains unstable in the city, reporting 350-650 new COVID-19 cases each day. The city has been in the «red zone» for the coronavirus spread for over a month.

    According to her, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases has risen by 17% in the city. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 326.2 per 100 thousand people. The R number is 1.07.

    The city has reported 21 thousand COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year and 40,169 since the onset of the pandemic.

    A total of 46,643 COVID-19 PCR tests were conducted in the city over the past week. The daily COVID-19 testing capacity stands at 6,500.

    Nur-Sultan city has seen 401 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 291 symptomatic and 110 asymtomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.


