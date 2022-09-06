Kazakh capital’s population rises to 1.3mln people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people living in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has increased to 1,328,535, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital’s population rose to 1.23 people in 2021 compared to 619 thousand in 2009.

As of August 1, 2022, the number of people living in Nur-Sultan stands at 1,328,535, in Almaty city – 2,135,365, and in Shymkent city – 1,179,045.

1.26mln people lived in the Kazakh capital as of July 2022.



