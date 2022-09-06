EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital’s population rises to 1.3mln people

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people living in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has increased to 1,328,535, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh capital’s population rose to 1.23 people in 2021 compared to 619 thousand in 2009.

    As of August 1, 2022, the number of people living in Nur-Sultan stands at 1,328,535, in Almaty city – 2,135,365, and in Shymkent city – 1,179,045.

    1.26mln people lived in the Kazakh capital as of July 2022.



    Tags:
    Statistics Nur-Sultan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!