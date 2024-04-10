Kazakh capital sends 550 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims

The Kazakh capital sent 550 tons of humanitarian aid to the flood-affected regions, head of the volunteer’s front office of Astana Elvira Yesmukhanova told a briefing.

Businessmen, public organizations, associations and ordinary people contribute to help address the needs of flood victims.

Photo credit: Red Crescent of Kazakhstan

Nine centers for collecting humanitarian aid were opened in Astana since a state of emergency has been declared in three regions of Kazakhstan on March 29. 30 volunteer organizations banded together to help those affected by floods.

She added that food products, boats, power generating units, spades, heating units, 400,000 bags full of children's stuff, personal supplies, tents, bedclothes were sent to the regions by road and air. Besides, the Astana volunteers are involved in flood relief efforts, in particular, pumping water away, food deliveries, filling bags with sand, etc..