    21:06, 16 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital stiffens quarantine restrictions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva signed a new decree on imposing stricter quarantine restrictions and regulations in the capital city due to ongoing registration of coronavirus cases.

    People are required not to hold mass sports, family, commemorative events, not to visit computer clubs, night clubs, indoor children’s playgrounds and amusement parks.

    People should wear masks and keep social distancing at public transport. Public transport service will be suspended on Sundays.


