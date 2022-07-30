EN
    10:34, 30 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 30, 2022, the city of Nur-Sultan remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    There is no region in the high COVOD-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    The rest of Kazakhstan, namely Almaty and Shymkent cities, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, Abai, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Turkistan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, 3,107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 2,012 recovered.


