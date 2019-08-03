EN
    Kazakh capital supports #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign continues countrywide. The Kazakh capital residents led by Mayor Altai Kulginov headed today to Lake Maibalyk to clean up the territory, Kazinform reports.

    The campaign has been running for the third week in a row. More than 1,000 Nur-Sultan people joined the event, including civil servants, heads of departments and state bodies, public figures.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin launched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign which brought together more than 1,200 people.

