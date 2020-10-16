EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:15, 16 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to brace for ice-slick and blizzard

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Strong wind is expected tomorrow in Akmola region gusting sometimes 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    On October 18 mercury will drop to 6-8 degrees Celsius with further decrease during the day in Nur-Sultan. High wind will batter the city and roll at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Rain and snow, fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast to grip Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions locally on October 18. Air temperature will decrease sharply to 2-10 degrees Celsius.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!