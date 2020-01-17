Kazakh capital to brace for snowstorms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a storm alert for some regions of Kazakhstan for January 18.

Snowfalls and windstorms will persist tomorrow in the greater part of Akmola region. High wind gusting up to 15-20m/s, 23-28 m/s will batter the region in the nighttime. Chances of storm are high.

Snow, blizzard and strong wind will linger in the Kazakh capital for one more day. Chances of storm are high.

Fog, snowstorms and southwest wind will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.

Rain and snow, black ice and fog are forecast to grip Mangistau region on Saturday.