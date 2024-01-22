Kazakh capital to build Home for Students

As of today, 36,827 students study at 32 vocational education and training establishments in Astana. Of which 20,000 received educational grants, head of the city education department Kassymkhan Sengazyev told a briefing at the central communications service.

100% of the youth of the Kazakh city will receive vocational education and training free of charge by 2050. A 1,000-bed Home for Students will be built to provide students from other cities and towns with accommodation.

He added 23 colleges provide a dual education system as of now.

Following 2023, some 7,500 students graduated from colleges, 6,400 of them obtained jobs.