EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Center to provide the proton beam therapy will be complete in Astana in 2023,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at today’s Government meeting.

    The minister added that the proton beam therapy center will be commissioned next year. Construction of the proton accelerator bunker is underway.

    Minister Giniyat also commented on training experts in the sphere of proton therapy. Rare specialists such as radiation therapists, medical physics, and chemists are studying abroad since last year in Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!