Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Center to provide the proton beam therapy will be complete in Astana in 2023,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at today’s Government meeting.

The minister added that the proton beam therapy center will be commissioned next year. Construction of the proton accelerator bunker is underway.

Minister Giniyat also commented on training experts in the sphere of proton therapy. Rare specialists such as radiation therapists, medical physics, and chemists are studying abroad since last year in Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands.