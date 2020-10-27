EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 27 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to build textile factory through private investments

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of a textile factory and a grocery supermarket was debated today at meeting at the Nur-Sultan akimat (administration) with participation of Turkey's Kayatürk Group investors, Instagram account of Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov reads.

    As a result permanent working places will be created there.

    But for meetings with investors, the city continues holding investment councils. Social, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and other projects are among those approved at the regional investment council. Construction is financed by private investments, the post reads.


    Tags:
    Industry Investment projects Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!