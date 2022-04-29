Kazakh capital to conduct antiterrorism exercise

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the planned anti-terror exercise is to be conducted in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, between 08:00 am and 12:00 am, the city counterterrorism headquarters reports.

The goal of the combat test exercise is to inspect the readiness and strength of the operation headquarters to rapidly respond to any terrorist acts. The exercise is conducted in the territory of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy carriage rolling stock.

The headquarters urge all to regard with favour the exercise and keep safety measures.