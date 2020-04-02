EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:56, 02 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to create 15,000 new workplaces

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is targeted to create about 15,000 new workplaces,» Mayor Altai Kulginov told the Government meeting.

    As stated there, it is planned to create some 15,000 workplaces in the real sector of economy as part of realization of the Employment Roadmap projects. It is planned to build a recreational centre, schools, roads, utility facilities, gasification, urban development, to repair social facilities.


    Tags:
    Economy Nur-Sultan для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!