Kazakh capital to create 15,000 new workplaces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is targeted to create about 15,000 new workplaces,» Mayor Altai Kulginov told the Government meeting.

As stated there, it is planned to create some 15,000 workplaces in the real sector of economy as part of realization of the Employment Roadmap projects. It is planned to build a recreational centre, schools, roads, utility facilities, gasification, urban development, to repair social facilities.