Kazakh capital to disinfect places of public gathering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large-scale disinfection works will be conducted this weekend in Nur-Sultan. Places of public gathering such as parks, squares, markets, shopping malls will be disinfected, the city administration’s press service reports.

In accordance with the decree of the city sanitary doctor, heads of shopping malls, markets, bazaars and other crowed public areas should disinfect all the workspaces. As earlier reported, public transport service and businesses will suspend their operations on June 20-21. All the places of public gathering areas will be closed down.