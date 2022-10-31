Kazakh capital to enjoy Contemporary Romantics in Music concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the last autumn month at Astana Opera, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy an unforgettable musical evening Romantics and Contemporaries. On November 25, young, but already famous among domestic and foreign audiences performers will take the stage in the capital.

In the nuanced interpretation of brilliant instrumentalists – laureate of the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians, violinist Akbike Algi, and international competitions laureate, pianist Ilyas Uzbekov, will perform César Franck’s Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano. Franck’s celebrated work is a universally acknowledged example of the violinist's and pianists’ concert repertoire and is one of the most inspired chamber instrumental compositions, the Astana Opera’s Press Office reports.

Together with their colleagues, international competition laureates, violist Leonid Myssovsky and cellist Talgar Tolkynuly, talented artists will present Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor. The rich emotional palette of one of the most perfect works of the piano quartet genre contains quiet shyness and riotous outbursts of feelings, anxiety, tragic tones and serene joy. Brahms’ Romantic music masterpiece uniquely combines large scale with subtlety, elegiacs with impetuosity, and the diversity of themes and imagery with the unity of musical thought.

It is important to note that the repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall for November includes other interesting concerts performed by striking artists of the vocal and instrumental genres. Thus, well-known Kazakh musicians – the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Yerkebulan Saparbayev (violin), Darkhan Sadvakassov (viola), Yermek Kurmanayev (cello) as part of the vibrant ensemble Kazakh Quartet will open on November 3 a series of concerts from the Season of Quartet Music series, which will run throughout the 10th anniversary season. As part of an evening entitled Geniuses of the Ages: Beethoven. Shostakovich, the artists will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major («Harp») and Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3 in F major. As part of the series, all of Beethoven’s and Shostakovich’s string quartets, much beloved by the classical music connoisseurs, will be presented.

To the 80th anniversary of the composer Tleugazy Beissembek, on November 5 and 6, a musical fairytale in the Kazakh language Samuryq Kelgen Tan, performed by Astana Opera’s opera soloists, supernumeraries and children’s studio, will be featured for the smallest theatregoers. The bright composition was awarded the 1st prize of the 7th Republican Competition Tauelsizdik Tolghauy in the Dramatic Work for Children category. Stage director – Yerenbak Toikenov, head of the children’s choir – Altynganym Akhmetova.

On November 11, the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan will dedicate the vocal music concert Arnau to the anniversaries of national composers – the 105th anniversary of Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, the 95th anniversary of Gaziza Zhubanova and Kenzhebek Kumisbekov, the 90th anniversary of Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev, the 85th anniversary of Mynzhasar Mangytayev, the 80th anniversary of Tleugazy Beissembek, 75th anniversary of Vladimir Strigotsky-Pak and Aitkali Zhaiym, 70th anniversary of Donedil Kazhymov, 60th anniversary of Serikzhan Abdinurov. The opera house’s soloists and other artists will perform arias and duets from operas, songs, art songs and instrumental compositions by Kazakh authors.

As part of the Year of Children in Kazakhstan, the concert Youth and Inspiration will be held on November 18 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. The younger generation of classical musicians – Kazakh violinists, pupils of the school of the Kazakh National University of Arts Amina Akhmetzhanova, Vassilisa Sokolova, Daniya Abilkhanova, Yeldana Kopbai and their foreign friends – flutist Chayeun Kim and cellist Yunseo Cho from Korea, flutist from Turkey Merhaba Raisa will demonstrate their performing talents. All of them are international competitions laureates and successfully perform in their homelands and abroad. The young instrumentalists had the honor to perform with the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the holder of the Order of Qurmet, conductor Ruslan Baimurzin. Works by Mozart, Devienne, Hubay, Wieniawski, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturian, and Sarasate will be offered to the audience.

On November 22, Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the leadership of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev will present the concert Dvořák. Shostakovich. Kurmangazy. The highlight of the evening will be a joint performance of musicians with a famous pianist from France, a professor at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris, Honoured Artist of Russia Lyudmila Berlinskaya. The artists will perform Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G minor and the famous kyui Balbrauyn by the outstanding folk composer Qurmanghazy, arranged for piano quintet by Arman Zhaiym.