Kazakh capital to enjoy premiere of «The Snow Queen» ballet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The premiere of the performance «The Snow Queen» at Astana Ballet, an enchanting performance based on the wonderful fairy tale of the same name by the famous Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, narrated by professional artists in the language of dance, will be accompanied by the theater's symphony orchestra under the direction of maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.

The vocabulary of modern choreography will tell a story familiar from childhood about the Snow Queen and the brave Gerda, in which good overcomes evil, where the viewer is convinced that real power is hidden in a loving heart. This is a story about true love and friendship, about how loyalty and a warm heart will help to melt the cold ice and break the evil spell, the Astana Ballet's official website reads.

By the power of the magical art of dance, images familiar from childhood come to life on the stage. They are recognizable, although they appear in a different frame: this ballet reveals new facets of fairy-tale characters, weaving a bright world of colors, music, movements into one magical canvas. This is the eternal and beautiful mystery of art.

The ballet will be premiered on December 4.

Photo: astanaballet.com