Kazakh capital to enjoy star-studded Swan Lake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the classical ballet masterpieces, Swan Lake, will be presented at Astana Opera on November 13 and 24 as part of the Zhibek Zholy festival.

The production was included in the festival program not only because it is a symbol of the academic ballet art of the 20th century, but also this year Tchaikovsky’s ballet turns 145 years old, the official website of Astana Opera reads.

This ethereal, emotional ballet was staged at Astana Opera by the artistic director of the ballet company People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. The world star kept the classical dance pattern of Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa’s choreography, but made some changes, adding even more interest to the story.

On different days, the main parts will be performed by: Odette-Odile – a principal of the Bayerisches Staatsballett Madison Young and Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva; Siegfried – a principal of the Bayerisches Staatsballett Jinhao Zhang and Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev. Rothbart – Dias Kurmangazy, Arman Urazov, Jester – Beibarys Akarys, Ulan Beissenbayev and others.

Needless to say, both casts are able not only to masterfully perform complex ballet elements that merge into an impeccable dance, but also to convey the emotional component of the plot.

The star pair from the Bayerisches Staatsballett, Madison Young and Jinhao Zhang, will present their interpretation of the characters: dashing, sanguine Siegfried, who is not at all afraid of life’s hardships, and beautiful Odette – a victim of evil fate, but who has not lost heart, and who has not lost her faith in the magical power of love.

«Prince Siegfried is, of course, a very special role in the classical repertoire. I finally had my debut in this role during the reopening of our theatre post-pandemic in Munich, so it felt triumphant to be back onstage with the company in an iconic full-length such as this. In our version in Munich, the ballet is very focused on the psychological side of Siegfried and it leaves you wondering how much of it is all in his head. I’m excited to dance this version in Kazakhstan where I can explore a new way of telling this classic tale. Swan Lake is an emotional ballet, especially the final act after the betrayal. Of course, it’s a very technical ballet, but the story and the musical score take me somewhere else as an artist.»

The winner of many awards emphasized that he knows about Kazakhstan. «I am actually Chinese, I grew up in Dalian and went to Tongji University in Shanghai. I am very excited to dance in the Astana Opera, which I know is the largest theatre in Central Asia. Getting to see new places in the world while also doing my job is one of my favorite parts. I haven’t had the opportunity to be on this side of the world for some time, so thank you for having me and I’m looking forward to the show immensely,» Jinhao Zhang concluded.

The ballet company will perform accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, and the famous maestro from Italy, Giuseppe Acquaviva, will be conducting.

Photo: astanaopera.kz