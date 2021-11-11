EN
    20:36, 11 November 2021

    Kazakh capital to fulfill 2 large investment projects soon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh capital will fulfill two large investment projects worth USD 18 bln soon,» deputy head of the economy and budget planning department Aizhan Tugelbayeva said.

    She added that some 1,000 new jobs will be created.

    As earlier reported, KZT 731 bln of investments were attracted to the city that is KZT 5.3 bln more as compared to 2020. It is projected to attract some KZT 4.3 bln of investments by 2024. Gross regional product for the first six months of 2021 made KZT 3 tn 211 bln that is 5% more against 2020. She resumed that the share of regions in the GDP hit 10. It is planned to provide annual GDP growth on an average up to 4% to hit KZT 10.4 tn by 2024.

