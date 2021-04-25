Kazakh capital to grow oak alley

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 300 mature oak trees will be planted along the Turan Avenue in Nur-Sultan, the Instagram account of the Urbanistic Centre reports.

Pursuant to the Mayor’s the trees will be grown near the Astana Opera Theater. It is one of the many initiatives under the Nur-Sultan–convenient city master plan. Trees are expected to create rest areas for convenience and rest needs of city population.

Besides, a new lilac bushes garden will be grown in the city as well.