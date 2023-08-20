Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital will play a host to the first-ever international scientific conference Central Asian Oncology Week on September 6-8, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

The leading experts from Central Asia, CIS and non-CIS countries are expected to share the best practices, hold satellite symposiums, and debate reports aimed at promoting and introducing international practice of oncologists in Kazakhstan.

Speakers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, the UK, Germany, the U.S. and South Korea are expected to attend the conference.

It is organized by the National Scientific Oncology Centre and Society of Surgical Oncologists with the support of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

The conference will be held offline as well as online in Kazakh, Russian and English.

For further details visit https://kz-oncoconf.org/