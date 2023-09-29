Kazakh capital to host 1st Int’l Congress of Perinatal Medicine

The 1st International Int’l Congress of Perinatal Medicine Experts will take place in Astana on September 29-30. It is organized by the Hospital of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan and Perinatal Medicine Experts Society, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

The congress aims to integrate scientific achievements, clinical experience, and knowledge of the medical community to reduce infant mortality and children’s disability.

It will bring together experts from CIS and non-CIS countries to share best practices in the field of perinatal diagnostics of birth defects and chromosomal pathology.

Besides, master classes will be held as part of the congress to feature innovative solutions in the sphere of pre and postnatal diagnostics of chromosomal pathology and perinatal screening.