07:11, 31 May 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakh capital to host 1st National Art - Eco Festival
The 1st National Art - Eco Festival Aiala will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 1, International Children's Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.
It is a unique opportunity for pupils from Kazakhstan to express environmental care through art.
Within a month over 200 schoolchildren demonstrated their talents and creativity through unique works in six categories: visual art, sculpture and installations, filmmaking, art performance, music and poetry, arts and crafts. The names of 36 finalists will be announced on June 1.
Various master classes will be held as part of the festival.