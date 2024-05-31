Kazakh capital to host 1st National Art - Eco Festival

The 1st National Art - Eco Festival Aiala will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 1, International Children's Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

It is a unique opportunity for pupils from Kazakhstan to express environmental care through art.

Within a month over 200 schoolchildren demonstrated their talents and creativity through unique works in six categories: visual art, sculpture and installations, filmmaking, art performance, music and poetry, arts and crafts. The names of 36 finalists will be announced on June 1.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Various master classes will be held as part of the festival.