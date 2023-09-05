EN
    09:41, 05 September 2023

    Kazakh capital to host 40th session of SCO RATS Council

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 40th session of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) will be held on September 8 in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    Those attending are expected to focus on a range of issues concerning coordination of joint counteraction to the unlawful activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist organizations, as well as groups that pose a threat to the security of the SCO member states, cooperation in the sphere of information security and preparations for the SCO RATS forthcoming events.


