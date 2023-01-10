EN
Trends:
    12:29, 10 January 2023

    Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Astana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s board meeting of the ministry.

    The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.


    Astana WHO Healthcare
