Kazakh capital to host ASBC U22 & Youth Asian Boxing Championships

Kazakh capital will play a host to the ASBC Men's and Women's U22 and Youth Asian Boxing Championships between April 25 and May 8 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the city akimat’s press service.

The continental championships will bring together 500 youth and U22 boxers from 25 Asian countries.

Preliminaries and quarterfinals are scheduled for April 27-30 with semi-finals set on May 1-4. The Youth finals are to take place on 6 May and U22 finals is to be held on 7 May.