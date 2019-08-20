EN
    10:00, 20 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host Book Festival 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KITAP FEST 2019 Book Festival will take place on August 25 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Yelorda reports.

    It is organized by BAURZHAN Private Foundation, ABAYbooks Publishing House with support of Astana Jastary (Astana Youth) organization.

    The book festival is called to promote the reader’s culture, build the integrated platform for writers and their readers, and stir children and youth interest in books.

    Annually the festival brings together thousands of book lovers, talented authors, successful bloggers, and public figures. For the past five years above 130 books were presented, about 20,000 were donated; more than 70 book shops attended the events.

    A book fair, an exhibition of rare pictures, a show program for children and a book exchange will be held as part of the festival.

