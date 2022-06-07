Kazakh capital to host CICA Summit this October

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madiyar Menilbekov met with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh.

During the meeting, Ambassador Menilbekov informed about the political reforms being carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New Kazakhstan, including the preliminary results of the nationwide referendum on amending the Constitution, held on June 5, 2022, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Stressing that Kazakhstan is a friendly state and an important partner of the UAE in Central Asia, the UAE Minister of State noted that he highly appreciates the political and economic reforms being implemented in the country.

Particular attention was paid to a number of important upcoming events, including the CICA Summit scheduled for October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan, as well as holding regular meetings of the intergovernmental commission and inter-MFA consultations.

Following the talks, the parties noted the importance of holding joint events within the framework of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and expressed their desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.