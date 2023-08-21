Kazakh capital to host Comic Con Astana Sep 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Comic Con Astana, an international festival devoted to the industry of comics, cinematography, video games, anime, and other areas of modern popular culture, gathering around 70 thousand guests, is to take place on September 15-17 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is spearheaded by Astana’s Development Center. According to the organizers, Comic Con Astana is to become one of the key steps towards strengthening the renewed status of the Kazakh capital as not only the key site for official business events but also as the new center of attraction for cultural events, relevant and interesting for the country’s youth.

A cosplay contest is to take place with a prize fund of KZT10mln, and the lovers of science fiction blockbusters will be offered exclusive materials.

A Hollywood celebrity whose name will be announced later is to attend the event.

The list of guests includes Ilya Commander, Narga, Artem Kharchenko (Cut The Crap), Taryn, Geheichou, Ayuru, JGeek, Yulia Boyarova, Angie Arrow, EdisonPts, Evgeni Popadinets (Utopia Show), Aigera Dunamis, Tony Kark, Domer Grief, Anoir, and others.

Also, professional announcer on the YouTube-channel IGM Anton Kireev is to join the festival.

«In general, the festival’s program is to be enriched with many paralleled events. The event is to include traditionally meetings with stars, premieres, special screenings, cosplay shows, official presentations of new products,» says Natalina Sergeevna, Comic Con Astana general producer.

Tickets for the event are available for sale at www.comicconastana.kz, as well as servers such as ticketon.kz, sxodim.kz, iticket.kz и Yandex Afisha.

The Comic Con Astana festival is to take place at the Congress Center on Sauran 44 Street, Astana.