EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 19 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host Donors’ Forum

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host the Donors’ Forum on November 26. The event will take place within the framework of the IX Kazakhstan Civil Forum and the Civil Society Week in online format, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Donors’ Forum is a dialogue platform uniting the largest philanthropists, leaders of the corporate social responsibility in Kazakhstan and representatives of international donor organizations operating in Kazakhstan.

    The Donors’ Forum seeks to create favorable atmosphere for donor and charitable activity in the country and unlock the potential of the civil society.

    Participants of the upcoming forum are expected to discuss Kazakhstan’s experience in donor activity, the best practice of social policy of domestic and international companies, the problems of philanthropy and international cooperation and many other issues.

    The event is organized by the Civil Initiatives Support Center with the support of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Events Nur-Sultan Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!