Kazakh capital to host III Renewable Energy Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 25, 2019, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the III Renewable Energy Summit. This is an international industrial platform which will bring together more than 300 delegates and speakers from various countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

The goal of the summit is to discuss the pros and cons of RES use as well as to implement the best ideas and efficient solutions for building ‘green’ future of our country and the entire global community. The project pursues a strategic mission of attraction of international RES developers, investors and ‘green’ energy suppliers and the leading experts from every corner of the world to Kazakhstan for communication and experience exchange.

The organizer of the event is Kazakhstan’s Renewable Energy Association – non-commercial organization which unites ‘green’ companies of the country. The fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy is the co-organizer of the Summit.

The event will take place within the 2019 Kazakhstan Energy Week to be held by KAZENERGY Association under the Kazakh Government’s support.

Among the speakers are:

Kanat Bozumbayev – Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan

Rae Kwon Chung – Nobel Prize Laureate, Member of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee;

Arkady Dvorkovich – Chairman of Skolkovo Fund, FIDE President, ex-Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government;

Bolat Akchulakov – Director General of KAZENERGY Association;

Ruslana Lyzhychko – People’s Artist of Ukraine, Green Energy Ambassador, Eurovision 2004 Winner, ex-Deputy of Ukraine’s Rada;

Vladimir Shkolnik – ex-Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, Chairman of the Board of NAC Kazatomprom;

Albert Rau – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament;

Darmen Sadvakassov – Founder and Managing Partner of Dasco Consulting Group;

Armen Arzumanyan – Head of USAID Power the Future Regional Program;

Ramazan Zhampiissov – Director of the UNDP Sustainable Development Department;

Yakup Beris – UNDP Kazakhstan Resident Representative

Aidar Kazybayev – Managing Director of AIFC Administration;

Marlen Izbaskhanov – Director General of LLP First Wind Power Plant of Kazakhstan;

Zhomart Mominbayev – Partner of LLP Modern Innovative Technologies;

Ruslan Zhemkov – Managing Director of JSC NC Astana Expo 2017;

Arman Kashkinbekov – Director General of Renewable Energy Association of Kazakshtan;

The future of renewable energy; global tendencies and Kazakhstan’s experience;

- ‘Green’ finances and ‘green’ economy; what kind of financial tools and investment opportunities of RES development exist in Kazakhstan;

- Auction selling in RES projects; results and prospects;

- Best Cases: the ranking of the most successful RES projects in Kazakhstan;

A special presentation of RES startup projects will be organized during the Summit.

More information is available on www.resummit.kz.