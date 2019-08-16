Kazakh capital to host int’l festival of amateur theaters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II International Amateur Theaters Festival The happy ticket will take place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

It will bring together five theaters from Russia and Kazakhstan. The winners will get a grand prix and three winning places, The Best Actor and the Best Actress awards.

The festival will last for two days. On August 15-16, five theaters will stage their performances in the territory of the EXPO.