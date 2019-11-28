EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 28 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host Int’l Forum «Otandastar» in 2020

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Forum «Otandastar» (Fellow Nationals) is set to take place in the Kazakh capital in April next year, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    «We are planning to hold the International Forum «Otandastar» next April. Important issues are expected to be raised during the forum,» Kusherbayev said at a roundtable for representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the capital city.

    He reminded that over the years of independence over 1 million Kazakhs had returned to their historic motherland.

    Tags:
    Kazakh diaspora abroad Fellow nationals
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!