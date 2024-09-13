Kazakh capital to host International Collegiate Programming Contest 2024

World-famous stars of sports programming will participate at the 48th Annual World Championship of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC 2024) in Kazakh capital on September 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Bagdat Musin, the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, is holding the finals of the ICPC 2024.

ICPC is the global and one of the prestigious programming competitions. The finalists of this competition are seasoned professionals, many of whom are already employed at leading BigTech companies globally.

ICPC fosters the training of young IT specialists, who will play a pivotal role in advancing the digital economy in our country and enhancing its global standing.

“I am pleased to see that the Head of State has expressed support for this initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently highlighted the unique significance of intellectual sports. As an IT programmer, I am interested in how the ICPC will be held in Kazakhstan. While working abroad, I frequently encounter individuals with diverse talents. Recently, in Silicon Valley, we had the opportunity to speak with Jakub Pachocki, a participant of one of the ICPC finals. Jakub has contributed significantly to the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI 5. In other words, he is the Messi or Ronaldo of sports programming,” Bagdat Musin said. “The forthcoming event in Astana represent a significant milestone for Kazakhstani youth with an interest in sports programming. While the subject matter of programming competitions is primarily mathematical, including algorithms and logic, the tasks are of interest not only to programmers, but also to entrepreneurs and company managers,” Musin added.

The competition demonstrates which universities are best equipped to train the most skilled professionals. Therefore, the contest makes it clear for companies to develop strategies for attracting graduates, forming partnerships with universities, and offering internships.

"From hundreds of thousands of participants, we see the emergence of hundreds of highly talented individuals who are driving truly innovative technologies," the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtel ecom said.

The ICPC is set to run between September 15-20 in Astana Exhibition complex “Expo-2017”.