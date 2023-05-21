EN
    11:25, 21 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan will be held as part of the XIII International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress on June 1, Kazinform refers to the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service.

    The forum will debate pressing issues of the country’s coal industry, in particular, adoption of new high technologies, coal chemistry development, etc.

    It is organized by the republican association of mining and smelting enterprises with the support of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    The coal industry of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest economic sectors that fully meet the requirements of the country’s domestic household and population.


