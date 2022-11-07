Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November,» Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

Earlier he said that Iran will introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis. The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.