EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:39, 10 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is set to take place in the Kazakh capital between 15 and 19 November, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s administration.

    The event will be organized in line with the ISU requirements and judged by an international panel.

    The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships will bring together young participants from the Kazakh capital and other parts of Kazakhstan. To date about 300 applications have already been submitted for the event.

    The event will be broadcast live via YouTube channel of the Nur-Sultan city administration.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating Nur-Sultan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!