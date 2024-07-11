EN
    08:16, 11 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to host President’s Cup Tennis Tournament

    President's Cup
    Photo credit: KTF

    The Kazakh capital will host the President’s Cup (known also as Astana Challenger) between July 14 and 28 at the Beeline Arena National Tennis Court. It is a part of the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF Women's Circuit, held annually in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    The tennis tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts.

    This year Grigoriy Lomakin, Amir Omarkhanov, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva and others will defend the country’s colors at the tournament.

    The tournament gained international recognition in 2007 and remains a ‘launch pad’ for many tennis players to reveal their potential.

