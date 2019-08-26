EN
    Kazakh capital to host Senior Wrestling World Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital is set to host the 2019 Senior Wrestling World Championships in the middle of September, Kazinform reports.

    Over 3,500 athletes will compete in Greco-Roman as well as women’s and men’s freestyle wrestling at the Barys Arena Ice Palace on September 14-22.

    The event is the first qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Winners will earn berths at the main upcoming sports event of next year.

