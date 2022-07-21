Kazakh capital to introduce COVID-19 curbs from July 23
The corresponding order was issued by the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city.
The order obliges the wearing of masks in places of mass gathering as well as in public transport, except for children under 5 and while eating out.
According to it, it is banned to hold offline meetings with a number of attendees over 10 people. Pregnant women, workers who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine because of health issues and those came into contact with a COVID-19 infected should switch to remote work.
Holding mixed events among groups and classes in education facilities is not permitted under the order.
It also requires conducting awareness-raising work on timely vaccination and revaccination against COVID-19, carrying out disinfection measures, ensuring proper work of ventilation and air conditioning systems in crowded places, including public transport.