EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:47, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to introduce tougher curbs amid rising COVID infections

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will impose stricter curbs in an effort to halt growth of new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

    Chief state sanitary officer of the city Sarkhat Beisenov announced the new tougher curbs will be introduced amid the unstable epidemiological situation starting Tuesday (March 30).

    According to the new tougher restrictions, working hours of cafes, restaurants, shopping malls and shopping centers will be limited on weekdays. Moreover, the shopping malls and food outlets will not receive visitors on weekends.

    All schoolchildren and students will switch to distant learning mode, except for Grade 9, 11 (12) students.

    The Kazakh capital has remained in the ‘red zone’ since March 10. Over 300 fresh infections are registered in the city on average on a daily basis. Residents and guests of the capital are highly recommended to observe the quarantine restrictions.


    Tags:
    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!