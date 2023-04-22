Kazakh capital to launch 11 new plants in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the Kazakh capital will commission 11 new projects worth 16.8 billion tenge, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy CEO of the Astana Invest urban development centre Arsen Mendygaziyev, production of enclosed high-tension vacuum circuit breakers, as well as production of fiber cement slabs of gas concrete blocks, and reinforced concrete products will be put into service this year.

Some of the projects will be put onstream in the first half of the year.